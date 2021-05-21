Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $192 million-$196 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, April 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $180.09.

Shares of NYSE INSP traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.07. 2,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,374. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $75.16 and a 52 week high of $252.25. The company has a quick ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 14.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -76.53 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.37.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The business had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

