Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Purchases 135 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 55.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,504,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,063,000 after purchasing an additional 161,533 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,575,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,430,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,293,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,241,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,104,000 after purchasing an additional 23,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,062,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,745,000 after purchasing an additional 79,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total transaction of $11,602,114.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total transaction of $1,221,809.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,847.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,441 shares of company stock valued at $53,361,469. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.14.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $237.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $116.42 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.49.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

