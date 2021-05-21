Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at $43,261,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total transaction of $199,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 1,833 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total transaction of $347,628.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,197.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,652 shares of company stock valued at $42,711,132. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $182.30 on Friday. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $55.40 and a 52 week high of $220.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 959.52 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.39.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVCR. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist raised their target price on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.71.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

