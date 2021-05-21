Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2,381.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $43.98 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

