Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.650-1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $700 million-$700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $711.10 million.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR remained flat at $$74.72 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 687 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.09 and its 200 day moving average is $65.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.72 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $36.46 and a fifty-two week high of $77.84.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IPAR shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.20.

In related news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total value of $177,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $177,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

