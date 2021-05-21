Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $17.97

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$17.97 and traded as low as C$17.74. Inter Pipeline shares last traded at C$17.81, with a volume of 1,088,393 shares.

IPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.48.

The firm has a market cap of C$7.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$624.30 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Inter Pipeline Ltd. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

About Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL)

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

