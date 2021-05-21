International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. International General Insurance had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.54%.

Shares of IGIC opened at $8.99 on Friday. International General Insurance has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $11.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.79.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 4.6%.

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance segments. It offers a portfolio of specialty lines insurance products and services for energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, marine liability, and treaty reinsurance.

