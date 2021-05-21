International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 9.02%.

Shares of International General Insurance stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $8.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,516. International General Insurance has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $11.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.79.

Get International General Insurance alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance segments. It offers a portfolio of specialty lines insurance products and services for energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, marine liability, and treaty reinsurance.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for International General Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International General Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.