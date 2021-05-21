International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Shares Down 19.2%

Shares of International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) traded down 19.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 36,371 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 15,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.03.

International Zeolite Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IZCFF)

International Zeolite Corp. explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Development, and Retail and Commercial. The company also produces and distributes natural zeolite and zeolite-infused products for agriculture, water treatment, aquaculture, and industrial applications; and develops, markets, and sells industrial commercial products from the production of its properties and supply of raw materials from third party suppliers.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for International Zeolite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Zeolite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.