Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $11.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intrepid Potash from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Intrepid Potash from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.90.

Shares of IPI stock opened at $25.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.75. The firm has a market cap of $344.76 million, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 2.26. Intrepid Potash has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $59.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Intrepid Potash by 316.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Intrepid Potash by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intrepid Potash (IPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.