Invesco Senior Loan ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 22,011 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,280% compared to the typical volume of 1,595 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,795.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000.

BKLN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.20. 32,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,107,129. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.20.

