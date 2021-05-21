Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) is Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s 4th Largest Position

Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 358,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the quarter. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Gould Asset Management LLC CA owned about 0.51% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $11,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAB. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,655,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,450,000 after purchasing an additional 976,575 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 99.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,019,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,640,000 after acquiring an additional 507,779 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,607,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,806,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,606,000.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,669. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $31.49 and a 52-week high of $33.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.89.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

