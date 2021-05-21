Investors Buy High Volume of Fortive Put Options (NYSE:FTV)

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 4,471 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,125% compared to the average daily volume of 365 put options.

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

NYSE FTV opened at $70.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.80 and a 200-day moving average of $69.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a 52 week low of $57.39 and a 52 week high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $36,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,364.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,447,173 shares of company stock valued at $104,586,498 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 41,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

