Investors Purchase High Volume of Reata Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 3,885 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,001% compared to the average daily volume of 353 call options.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RETA shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 204.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $1,664,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $111.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.28. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $76.34 and a twelve month high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,340.72% and a negative return on equity of 163.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

