IONChain Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,625.00 (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One IONChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IONChain has a market capitalization of $300,613.47 and $2,625.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IONChain has traded 69.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IONChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00070236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00016732 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.15 or 0.01031635 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00098885 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,449.83 or 0.09288804 BTC.

IONChain Coin Profile

IONC is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org . The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

Buying and Selling IONChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IONChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IONChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.