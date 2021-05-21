IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.200-1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $360 million-$390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $364.21 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IPGP. DA Davidson lowered their target price on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark upgraded IPG Photonics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $224.77.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $202.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.92 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.97. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $149.35 and a 12 month high of $262.55. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total value of $661,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,137.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 9,943 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $1,989,097.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,979,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,161,153.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,985. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

