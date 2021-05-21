iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Price Target Cut to $26.00

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 86.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CLSA raised iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI stock opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. iQIYI has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.35 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. iQIYI’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.92) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that iQIYI will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 1st quarter valued at $139,608,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in iQIYI by 13.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,903,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,357,000 after purchasing an additional 933,466 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in iQIYI during the first quarter valued at about $72,297,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth about $70,264,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth about $46,774,000. 30.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.