iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Stock Price Up 2.2%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s share price rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.32 and last traded at $14.26. Approximately 92,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 17,839,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

IQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. CLSA upgraded iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iQIYI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.58.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.29). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.92) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 26,841 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iQIYI by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 84,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 49,579 shares during the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

