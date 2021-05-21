iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Trading 2.2% Higher

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) shares rose 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.32 and last traded at $14.26. Approximately 92,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 17,839,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IQ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CLSA upgraded iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iQIYI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.58.

Get iQIYI alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($1.29). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.92) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 26,841 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iQIYI by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 84,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 49,579 shares during the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.