IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in IQVIA by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 35,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,178,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in IQVIA by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 28,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Stephens upgraded IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.79.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $236.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 260.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.18 and a 12 month high of $237.84.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

