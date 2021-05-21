iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,422 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for 2.4% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $6,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISTB. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 154.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 210,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,807,000 after acquiring an additional 127,776 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 98,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 38,326 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after buying an additional 32,691 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 142,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,303,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares during the period.

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $51.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.32 and a 200 day moving average of $51.48. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $51.81.

