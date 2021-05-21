iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Bought by C J Advisory Inc.

C J Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of C J Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. C J Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGD. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000.

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $80.20 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.10 and a one year high of $80.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.23.

