iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Shares Bought by C J Advisory Inc.

C J Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of C J Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. C J Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUSC. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 50,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 9,018 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 12,023 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $28.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.64.

