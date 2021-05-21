iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Stock Holdings Increased by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 78.2% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $315.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $320.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.32. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $213.38 and a 52 week high of $331.50.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

