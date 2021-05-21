iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.4% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $75.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.68. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.21 and a 1 year high of $76.35.

