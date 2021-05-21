iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stake Trimmed by BT Wealth Management LLC

BT Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,616 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 24.4% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. BT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.27% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $73,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $234.04 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.41 and a fifty-two week high of $238.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

