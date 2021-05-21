iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Shares Sold by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) by 24.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMMD. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock opened at $63.88 on Friday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.