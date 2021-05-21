iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Holdings Raised by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,131,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547,102 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $231,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

IWR stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.44. The stock had a trading volume of 27,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,988. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $78.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.84 and a 200 day moving average of $71.44.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

