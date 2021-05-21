iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.9% of Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000.

IVV stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $418.36. 200,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,534,770. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $294.21 and a 52-week high of $424.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $414.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

