Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) PT Lowered to $30.00

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) had its price target trimmed by SVB Leerink from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ITMR. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Itamar Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Itamar Medical from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Itamar Medical stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.00. 430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,348. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average of $22.39. The firm has a market cap of $338.27 million, a P/E ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 1.26. Itamar Medical has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.16). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Itamar Medical will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Itamar Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itamar Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $1,840,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Itamar Medical by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Itamar Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $926,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Itamar Medical by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 148,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 18,736 shares during the period. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-invasive medical devices and solutions for the treatment of respiratory sleep disorders. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

