ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ITT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ITT by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in ITT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITT opened at $91.49 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.61 and a 12-month high of $101.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.53.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.34 million. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.63.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

