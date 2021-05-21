ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target Raised to $107.00 at UBS Group

ITT (NYSE:ITT) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of ITT from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.63.

NYSE ITT opened at $91.49 on Monday. ITT has a 12 month low of $52.61 and a 12 month high of $101.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 52.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.53.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ITT will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ITT by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

