Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.7% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 27,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $241,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $155.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $200.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.07.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.67%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JKHY. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.78.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

