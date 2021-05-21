Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) to Repurchase 5,000,000 Shares

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 17th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of JKHY traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $155.38. The stock had a trading volume of 268,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,821. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.07. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $200.98. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JKHY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.78.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.