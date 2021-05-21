James David Sullivan Buys 10,000 Shares of BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Stock

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) SVP James David Sullivan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.34 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400.00.

Shares of BKYI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,477. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average is $3.42. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.02. BIO-key International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $13.68.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 770.75% and a negative return on equity of 379.14%.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded BIO-key International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIO-key International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) by 93.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.82% of BIO-key International worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.23% of the company’s stock.

BIO-key International Company Profile

BIO-key International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology, enterprise-ready identity access management solutions, and software solutions to commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premise SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

