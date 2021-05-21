Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 1,205 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in National Bank were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in National Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of National Bank by 214.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $198,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,686.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

NBHC stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $43.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.59.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $79.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. National Bank had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

National Bank Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

