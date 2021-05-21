Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires New Shares in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,133 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Summit Materials by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 643,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,924,000 after acquiring an additional 269,727 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Summit Materials by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 43,613 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Summit Materials by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth $551,000.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $193,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,979 shares in the company, valued at $386,379.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUM stock opened at $32.17 on Friday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $34.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average is $24.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Summit Materials’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

