Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 2,253 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 395.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

VNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.86.

Shares of VNO opened at $45.60 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $29.79 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.25 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 60.74%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.