Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $473,000 Stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPX. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth $81,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth $4,124,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 398.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.12. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $41.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.00%.

In other news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 73,493 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,913.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $577,645.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,672 shares of company stock valued at $7,164,624. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TPX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

