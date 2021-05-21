Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.15% of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,507,000 after acquiring an additional 42,979 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,755 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 356,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 50,839 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 264,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 201,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SMB opened at $18.04 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.08.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

