Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 53 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Kepos Capital LP lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VMI. Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.33.

In related news, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $429,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.86, for a total value of $4,154,287.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,244,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,419 shares of company stock valued at $8,100,042 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE VMI opened at $243.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.11 and a fifty-two week high of $265.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $774.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.84 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 28.33%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

