Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases Shares of 26,466 Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 20,496 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 641,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BWB. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ BWB opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $491.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.79. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.32.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Bridgewater Bancshares Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

