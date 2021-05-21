Jarvis Network (JRT) Trading 24.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 20th. During the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. Jarvis Network has a market cap of $3.24 million and $491,407.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000269 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jarvis Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00075590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004522 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00018254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.93 or 0.01172942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00060676 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,153.01 or 0.10004035 BTC.

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

Jarvis Network (JRT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.