Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $178.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $181.46. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.34, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,224,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

