JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €22.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) has been assigned a €22.00 ($25.88) target price by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 8.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DEC. Barclays set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.30 ($25.06) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. JCDecaux has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €20.23 ($23.80).

Shares of DEC opened at €24.14 ($28.40) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €22.04 and a 200-day moving average price of €19.44. JCDecaux has a fifty-two week low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a fifty-two week high of €36.90 ($43.41).

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

