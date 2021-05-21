Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Britvic (LON:BVIC)

Britvic (LON:BVIC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BVIC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 979 ($12.79).

Shares of LON:BVIC opened at GBX 960 ($12.54) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 880.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 825. Britvic has a 1-year low of GBX 669 ($8.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 977.50 ($12.77). The stock has a market cap of £2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 27.12.

In related news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 9,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 916 ($11.97), for a total value of £84,528.48 ($110,437.00). Insiders purchased a total of 49 shares of company stock worth $41,503 over the last 90 days.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

