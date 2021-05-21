Jefferies Financial Group Trims Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Target Price to $560.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $610.00 to $560.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ADBE. Griffin Securities restated a buy rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $550.08.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE stock opened at $491.67 on Tuesday. Adobe has a 52-week low of $361.44 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $499.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $480.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,076,052,000 after buying an additional 65,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,817,245,000 after buying an additional 103,574 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after buying an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,545,871,000 after buying an additional 157,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.