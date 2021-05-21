Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Agiliti, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AGTI)

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Agiliti in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agiliti’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

AGTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.39.

NYSE:AGTI opened at $17.03 on Friday. Agiliti has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $17.99.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

