Jeffrey Pribor Sells 3,500 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $68,705.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,459.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Pribor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get International Seaways alerts:

On Monday, March 1st, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $17,700.00.

Shares of INSW traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.09. The stock had a trading volume of 169,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $592.35 million, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average is $18.09. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. International Seaways had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSW. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INSW shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.