Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $230.01 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,477,063 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 58,316 shares during the period. The TJX Companies accounts for about 1.8% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $230,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,137 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,684 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 90,775 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,600 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.21.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,534,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $82.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.29, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $74.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.54.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

